IMF to rescue Iceland

Iceland, teetering on the verge of national bankrupcy due to global financial meltdown, is likely to receive a $6 billion (€4.5 billion) rescue package tailored by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nordic countries and Japan.

According to the Financial Times, the agreement could be announced as soon as on Tuesday (21 October), with the IMF alone expected to contribute over $1 billion. Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Japan and possibly Russia will also step in.

"It's clear from our...