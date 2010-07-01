EU ties banker bonuses to performance

Bankers' bonuses are to be limited following a deal agreed between the European Parliament and EU member states on Wednesday (30 June).

According to the compromise between the two sides, bankers could be awarded no more than 30 percent of a bonus right away.

Half the immediate payment would have to be paid in shares or other securities that, crucially, are linked to the bank's long-term financial performance.

The rest of the bonus would be delayed for three to five years.