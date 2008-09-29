Ad
euobserver
EU wants short-haul shipping to be as smooth as road freight within the next ten years (Photo: EUobserver)

EU to build 'Motorways of the Sea'

Green Economy
by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Union wants to move more transport off the roads and onto the sea in an effort to fight growing congestion and greenhouse gas emissions in Europe.

The so-called Motorways of the Sea (MoS) are set to make fundamental changes to the European transport sector as a "real competitive alternative to land transport," according to the European Commission, which wants the Motorways of the Sea to be as simple to use within ten years time as the trucking of goods on land is today.

Green Economy
