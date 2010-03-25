Poland unhappy with EU's new growth plan

The EU's new 10-year growth strategy risks losing Poland's support, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has told EUobserver on the eve of a summit aiming to discuss the economic plan.

"We have to take care that the strategy does not share the fate of the Lisbon Agenda," Mr Tusk said on Wednesday evening (24 March), referring to the EU's previous plan to become the world's top knowledge-based economy, which fell by the wayside due to lack of member states' support.

"Europe needs a st...