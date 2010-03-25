Ad
euobserver
Mr Tusk is due to debate Europe 2020 with fellow EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Poland unhappy with EU's new growth plan

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's new 10-year growth strategy risks losing Poland's support, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has told EUobserver on the eve of a summit aiming to discuss the economic plan.

"We have to take care that the strategy does not share the fate of the Lisbon Agenda," Mr Tusk said on Wednesday evening (24 March), referring to the EU's previous plan to become the world's top knowledge-based economy, which fell by the wayside due to lack of member states' support.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

