Ad
euobserver
Leaders at Monday's security meeting in Deauville, France (Photo: kremlin.eu)

Rolling strikes lead to petrol shortages in France

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Official images of French President Nicolas Sarkozy serenely strolling along a boardwalk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the French resort-town of Deauville on Monday evening (18 October) stand in contrast to social tensions in the rest of the country.

As the two leaders called for an EU treaty change to prevent future government debt crises threatening the eurozone, widespread protests continued across France in opposition to Mr Sarkozy's pension reform plans that propose raisi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Leaders at Monday's security meeting in Deauville, France (Photo: kremlin.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections