The price of sending text messages and email from another country in the EU are too expensive, says the commission. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels to limit price of text messages sent abroad

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Text messages sent from abroad and other non-voice data services are set to become cheaper across the 27-nation EU bloc after the European Commission tabled a proposal to cap both wholesale and retail charges, arguing there is "insufficient competitive pressure" on operators to bring these prices down.

"I regret that I have to present this regulation today because I strongly believe in competition within the single market," EU information society commissioner Viviane Reding said on Tues...

