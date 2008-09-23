Brussels to limit price of text messages sent abroad

Text messages sent from abroad and other non-voice data services are set to become cheaper across the 27-nation EU bloc after the European Commission tabled a proposal to cap both wholesale and retail charges, arguing there is "insufficient competitive pressure" on operators to bring these prices down.
"I regret that I have to present this regulation today because I strongly believe in competition within the single market," EU information society commissioner Viviane Reding said on Tues...
