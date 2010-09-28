Ad
EU wants energy labels for televisions

Green Economy
by Matej Hruska,

The European Commission proposed on Tuesday (28 September) that after refrigerators, dishwashers and washing machines, televisions will also have to be marked with a label indicating how much energy they consume.

If approved by member states and the European Parliament, it will be the first time ever that television manufacturers will have to declare the energy efficiency of their products, using an-A to-G scale.

The label will have to be clearly shown on the TV set and in advert...

