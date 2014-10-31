EU lodges new WTO protest against Russia

The EU lodged its fourth formal complaint against Russia to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Friday in the latest round of the trade battle between the two blocs.

Brussels' ire is focused this time on import duties slapped on paper products, refrigerators and palm oil, a market which it says is worth approximately €600 million a year.

The European Commission said that Russia was continuing to levy certain products at much higher rates than it had agreed when joining the WTO.<...