EU needs fewer commissioners, Netherlands says

The European Commission should be slimmed down, with only a handful of commissioners handling the bloc's main portfolios, according to a plan put forward by the Dutch foreign minister.
Speaking with reporters after Monday's (18 November) meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, Frans Timmermans explained that governments should create a division of a and b-level boards for the EU executive .
Eight "a-board" members would take the lead on Brussels' biggest portfolios, suc...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
