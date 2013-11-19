EU needs fewer commissioners, Netherlands says

The European Commission should be slimmed down, with only a handful of commissioners handling the bloc's main portfolios, according to a plan put forward by the Dutch foreign minister.

Speaking with reporters after Monday's (18 November) meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, Frans Timmermans explained that governments should create a division of a and b-level boards for the EU executive .

Eight "a-board" members would take the lead on Brussels' biggest portfolios, suc...