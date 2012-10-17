Ad
A euro-commissioner should have veto powers according to Schauble (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Euro-tsar to have veto powers on national budgets, Schaeuble says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU should have its own "currency commissioner," according to an ambitious new plan set out by German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

Under Schaeuble's plan, which would include further changes to the EU treaties, a new European commissioner responsible for economic and currency affairs would need to sign off on national budgets before they could be implemented by governments.

Outlining the proposals to journalists on his flight returning to Berlin from the annual meeting ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

A euro-commissioner should have veto powers according to Schauble (Photo: World Economic Forum)

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

