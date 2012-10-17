Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel and other centre-right leaders will meet in the Parliament building (Photo: European People's Party)

Centre-right leaders in Romania for political showdown

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, BUCHAREST,

Angela Merkel is joining other centre-right leaders in Bucharest on Wednesday (17 October) for a party congress, even though local politicians seem nowhere near to burying the hatchet on recent infighting.

Compared to last week's protests in Greece, the dozen-or-so people chanting "Merkel, Romania is not yours" on Tuesday evening in the old part of the city looked peaceful and harmless.

Some of them were pensioners who had already taken part in bigger anti-austerity rallies earl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Romania court rules to reinstate President Basescu
Political battles 'taking a toll' on Romanian economy
Angela Merkel and other centre-right leaders will meet in the Parliament building (Photo: European People's Party)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections