euobserver
The US says EU data reforms could "cripple" law enforcement (Photo: The Planet)

US to EU: data laws could 'cripple' law enforcement

Rule of Law
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU data protection reforms could "cripple" international law enforcement said the head of international law of the US department of justice at a European Parliament hearing on Wednesday (10 October).

The deputy assistant attorney general, Bruce Swartz, told MEPs that European Commission proposals requiring the renegotiation of international treaties within five years as well as those on data transfer rules would "cripple international investigations."

The new directive would make...

The US says EU data reforms could "cripple" law enforcement (Photo: The Planet)

Rule of Law

