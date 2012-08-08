Ad
euobserver
Rome's borrowing costs are on the rise again (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

Italy approves more cuts as recession worsens

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti won a confidence vote on Tuesday (7 August) linked to another €4.5 billion worth of spending cuts aimed at convincing investors that Italy's economy is sound.

But fresh data shows a worsening recession and rising borrowing costs.

The bill - which comes on top of previous spending cuts amounting to a total of €26 billion by 2014 - was approved with 371 MPs, while 86 said No and 22 abstained.

The €4.5 billion worth of cutbacks will be imple...

