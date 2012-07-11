Report: EU and Greece turn 'blind-eye' to racist violence

Parts of central Athens, associated in many Europeans' minds with tourist cafes and world-class museums, have become "no-go" areas for migrants in fear of racist attacks.

NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a report out on Tuesday (10 July) documented 24 serious incidents in the Aghios Panteleimonas district, a few blocks from the National Archological Museum, and 19 other attacks in nearby areas between...