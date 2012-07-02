Paris short €43bn to meet EU deficit targets

The French government will have to find €43bn in order to bring the country's deficit in line with EU rules by 2013, a fresh report has shown.

A report on state finances by the national Court of Auditors said Paris will need to find up to €10bn this year and €33bn next year to reduce its budget deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP and then 3 percent of GDP.

"The situation remains extremely worrying,” court president Didier Migaud told Le Monde newspaper, referring to the state of the cou...