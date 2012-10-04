Ad
Mural in Belgrade. EU statements on Thursday all condemned the pride march decision (Photo: Dmitry Kuzmin)

Gay rights not decisive for Serbia-EU talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Brussels on Thursday (4 October) gave Belgrade a tongue-lashing on gay rights, but the issue is unlikely to decide when Serbia can start EU entry talks.

Peter Stano, the spokesman for enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele, said the EU "regrets" Serbia's decision to ban a gay pride parade due on Saturday - the second year in a row the country has stopped the event.

He added that respect for sexual minorities is one of the "core foundations of the European project."

He also u...

