Merkel challenger urges more time for Greece

Freshly appointed as the centre-left's candidate to the German chancellery in 2013, ex-finance minister Peer Steinbrueck has criticised Angela Merkel for not telling Germans the "truth" about Greece: that it will take both more time and money to help Athens.

"In the case of Greece, we cannot tighten the screws any further. The Greeks must stand by their commitments, but we must also give them more time," Steinbrueck told Welt am Sonntag in an interview published just two days after he w...