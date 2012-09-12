ECB to become bank union supremo

The European Central Bank will supervise Europe’s biggest banks from mid-2013, according to the controversial banking union proposals to be announced Wednesday (12 September) by the European Commission.

Under the plans, the ECB will assume supervisory control over the eurozone’s most systemically important banks from July 2013, before covering all other banks from January 2014.

The proposals, which will be formally unveiled by Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in his state ...