euobserver
EU council chief Van Rompuy consoling Slovak PM Radicova (Photo: Council of European Union)

Slovak government collapses over euro-bailout fund

by Valentina Pop,

The Slovak parliament on Tuesday (11 October) brought down the government in a no-confidence vote linked to the eurozone bail-out fund, a move putting in doubt a second rescue package for Greece as agreed by EU leaders in July.

The vote count showed 55 MPs in favour of extending the powers of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and nine against out of a chamber of 150 members. The remainder, including coalition members, were absent or did not register a vote. A majority of...

