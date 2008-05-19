Ad
Brussels is set to announce measures to encourage farmers to produce more (Photo: EUobserver)

Food price spike to hit EU farming review

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

EU farm ministers are meeting in Brussels today (19 May) for an emergency debate on the sharp rise in food and agriculture product prices on global markets, just a day before the European Commission unveils proposals for a review of the bloc's agrosector.

The Slovenian EU presidency put the food prices issue on the ministers' agenda "with a view to finding a solution to mitigate the adverse effects of such market price trends," Ljubljana wrote in an introductory statement for the meetin...

