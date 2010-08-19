Brussels tells Athens to take the pain as unrest rumbles

Brussels has acknowledged for the first time that austerity measures imposed on Greece are provoking civil unrest, but said that despite the growing social turbulence, the structural adjustment is a necessary "investment in the future" and that coming generations will benefit from the bitter pill that citizens are swallowing today.
"We are aware of the social tensions that exist. This impact from these important reforms is certain, we will not play with words with that," commission spok...
