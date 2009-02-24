Ad
euobserver
Toyota has taken the unusual step of storing unsold cars aboard a ship in the port of Malmo, Sweden (Photo: EUobserver)

EU overflowing with unsold cars

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Faced with a shortage of storage space, Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is currently hiring a ship in the Swedish port of Malmo to store thousands of unsold cars the depressed EU market does not seem to want.

"It's an emergency measure that we had to take due to storage space issues," Toyota press spokeswoman Anne Gaublomme told EUobserver.

"Our vehicle logistics centre in Malmo had reached a maximum capacity as core sales in the region have decreased recently."

The deci...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Toyota has taken the unusual step of storing unsold cars aboard a ship in the port of Malmo, Sweden (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections