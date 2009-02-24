EU overflowing with unsold cars

Faced with a shortage of storage space, Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is currently hiring a ship in the Swedish port of Malmo to store thousands of unsold cars the depressed EU market does not seem to want.

"It's an emergency measure that we had to take due to storage space issues," Toyota press spokeswoman Anne Gaublomme told EUobserver.

"Our vehicle logistics centre in Malmo had reached a maximum capacity as core sales in the region have decreased recently."

The deci...