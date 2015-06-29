Greeks can withdraw €60 a day

Greek banks did not open Monday (29 June), beginning a week full of financial and political uncertainties for Greece and the eurozone.

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras Sunday announced a bank holiday for the six days in the run-up to the referendum on 5 July, where Greek citizens are to be asked their opinion on reform proposals by the country’s creditors.

Large queues formed in front of Greek banks on Sunday night, and many banks were reportedly out of cash Monday morning.

...