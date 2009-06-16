Build-up to financial dogfight continues

European leaders added to the growing rhetoric on financial regulation on Tuesday (16 June) as the EU prepares for a summit later this week where the topic is likely to generate heated debate.
"By the end of this week, the European Council must give a clear mandate to the European Commission to start the urgent creation of two institutions," said Belgian Prime Minister Herman Van Rompuy.
"Firstly, a powerful and effective European Systemic and Risk Council centred around the Euro...
