Europe's business leaders say 'no way' to 30% carbon cut

Some of the largest corporations in Europe have warned EU leaders against agreeing to an increase of the bloc's commitment to greenhouse gas reductions from 20 percent to 30 percent.
In an open letter addressed to Swedish Prime Minister Frederik Reinfeldt ahead of this week's European Council meeting (10-11 December), Business Europe - the lobby representing many of Europe's major industries and employers - said that offers on the table from other powers are not sufficient to warrant ma...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here