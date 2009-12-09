Ad
euobserver
Climate activist in Copenhagen: business is divided on the 30 percent shift (Photo: Stop Climate Chaos Coalition)

Europe's business leaders say 'no way' to 30% carbon cut

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Some of the largest corporations in Europe have warned EU leaders against agreeing to an increase of the bloc's commitment to greenhouse gas reductions from 20 percent to 30 percent.

In an open letter addressed to Swedish Prime Minister Frederik Reinfeldt ahead of this week's European Council meeting (10-11 December), Business Europe - the lobby representing many of Europe's major industries and employers - said that offers on the table from other powers are not sufficient to warrant ma...

Tags

