'I didn't think it was possible from a technical point of view', said Verheugen about VW's cheating (Photo: European Parliament)

Verheugen did not think VW cheating was morally possible

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Volkswagen's cheating on emissions tests “was not something anyone suspected”, former European commissioner Guenther Verheugen told members of the European Parliament in a hearing on Tuesday (30 August).

“I didn't even think it was possible, from a moral point of view. Also, I didn't think it was possible from a technical point of view,” said Verheugen, adding that the commission did not have “the slightest suspicion”.

However, he did note that some parts of the legislation he was...

