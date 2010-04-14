EU supports bank levy plans in G20 letter

The European Union has indicated it is ready to work with the Group of 20 leading economies in constructing a global framework for taxing banks.

"We are ready to co-operate with G20 members on globally co-ordinated principles for a stability levy on the financial sector," EU officials wrote in a draft letter earlier this month, seen by Reuters.

The fresh sign of support comes ahead of an informal meeting of EU finance ministers in Madrid later this week (16-18 April), where the f...