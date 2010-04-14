Ad
The draft letter is a further sign of EU support for bank levies (Photo: Wim Mulder)

EU supports bank levy plans in G20 letter

by Andrew Willis,

The European Union has indicated it is ready to work with the Group of 20 leading economies in constructing a global framework for taxing banks.

"We are ready to co-operate with G20 members on globally co-ordinated principles for a stability levy on the financial sector," EU officials wrote in a draft letter earlier this month, seen by Reuters.

The fresh sign of support comes ahead of an informal meeting of EU finance ministers in Madrid later this week (16-18 April), where the f...

