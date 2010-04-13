Ad
euobserver
PM Sigurdardottir: "free market ideology utterly failed" (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Icelandic report on the crash finds web of greed, negligence

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

Iceland's leading politicians, bankers and regulators all engaged in acts of "extreme negligence" that predictably led to the country's financial crash in 2008, a government investigation into the banking crisis has found.

A 2,300-page report by a Special Investigation Commission of Iceland's Althingi, the north Atlantic island's parliament, published on Monday (12 April) is scathing in its criticisms notably of former prime minister Geir Haarde, the chairman of the central bank, David ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
PM Sigurdardottir: "free market ideology utterly failed" (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections