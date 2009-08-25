Aviation faces CO2 squeeze while EU states bankroll the sector

Thousands of airlines are set to face problems in flying into the European Union from 2012 unless they join the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, the European Commission has said, although a number of member states at the same time continue to bankroll the sector that is the fastest growing source of transport greenhouse gases to the tune of millions of euros.

Some 4,000 companies including the likes of KLM, Quantas and United, alongside business jet operators and even national air forces we...