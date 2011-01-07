Ad
The dioxin scare is spreading to more EU countries (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Germany's poisonous eggs found in Britain, Netherlands

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Dioxin-contaminated eggs from Germany have reached the Netherlands and Great Britain and may have been further processed in food products such as mayonnaise or cookies, making their traceability virtually impossible, the EU commission said on Thursday (6 January).

Germany's agricultural ministry has announced that over 4,700 farms have been closed as a precaution after fears of dioxin contamination in animal feed. Dioxin is a toxic substance formed by burning waste and by other industri...

