IMF unlikely to play major role in eurozone rescue

Hopes that the International Monetary Fund will ride in on a white horse to save Europe are likely to be dashed, as key players on its board believe that while the Washington-based lender should play some role, the eurozone has enough resources to solve the crisis itself.
US Treasury secretary Timothy Geithner said after a meeting with German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Frankfurt on Tuesday (6 December) that IMF will continue to be “helpful” but that the central role lies wit...
