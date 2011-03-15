Nuclear debate sees rise in EU carbon prices

European carbon prices hit a two-year high on Monday (14 March), as the region reassesses the future of its nuclear energy industry following events in Japan.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said plans to extend the operating life of the country's nuclear plants would be suspended for at least three months, pending an inquiry into their safety, while Switzerland halted plans to build new reactors.
Carbon permits under the EU's emissions trading scheme, which Switzerland is set t...
