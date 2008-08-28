Ad
Phone companies regularly round up the cost of a phone call by charging per minute rather than per second (Photo: Wikipedia)

Commission warns mobile firms on unfairly ‘rounding up' phone bills

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Mobile companies that round up the cost of a telephone call to squeeze more money out of their customers have been warned by the European Commission that they might not be able to continue the practice for much longer.

Telecoms commissioner Viviane Reding is to unveil proposals in the autumn - either late September or early October to deal with the high cost of making telephone calls while abroad within the European Union, and may just include measures to put a stop to per-minute billin...

