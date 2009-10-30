Ad
Europe is not being schizophrenic on climate financing, says Polish PM Tusk (Photo: Tom Jensen/norden.org)

Latest EU climate deal remains vague on funding

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Another European Union summit has come and gone, yielding only the vaguest of hints on how much cash the bloc is willing to stump up to help the developing world tackle the effects of climate change.

EU premiers and presidents meeting in Brussels on Friday (30 October) thrashed out a compromise deal in which the bloc has agreed that industrialised countries should commit between €22 billion and €50 billion a year for climate adaptation and carbon emissions mitigation in the third world....

