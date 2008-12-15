Parliament negotiators sign off on climate deal

European Parliament negotiators have signed off on the climate package deal backed by European Union premiers and presidents last week, setting up the bills that make up the package to be approved when the full sitting of the house gathers to consider them on Wednesday (17 December).
MEPs and the French EU presidency reached the informal agreement on Saturday morning over the last details of the climate change package.
The EU's 'Triple-20' bundle of laws aimed at arresting catast...
