Uncertainty stalks EU trade deals with US and Canada

The 14th round of negotiations over the EU-US free trade deal TTIP is over, but not really.

Last week’s round was officially scheduled to last five days (11-15 July). But talks got going on Saturday (9 July), dragged on over another weekend and will take place this week as well.

The goal is to have a consolidated text - the negotiating positions of both parts, listed side by side - by the end of the summer.

In other words - after three years, 14 rounds and ”hundreds of me...