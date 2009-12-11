Ad
euobserver
Climate debt agents in Copenhagen (Photo: Peter Bischoff/MS ActionAid Denmark)

Europe offers €7 billion for third world climate cash

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European Union leaders have agreed to offer around €7.2 billion to help developing countries deal with the effects of climate change over the next three years.

After a hard push by the Swedish presidency of the EU at a summit of the bloc's premiers and presidents in Brussels on Friday to get every single member state on board with a contribution to the pool of money, by mid-morning, each capital had signed up with a figure, even if from some of the poorer countries the amount was only s...

Green Economy
