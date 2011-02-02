Ad
euobserver
The new foreign minister praised the 'economic revolution' of the previous regime (Photo: US Army Africa)

Ashton protects EU interests under new Tunisian government

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Upon the visit of Tunisia's new, post-revolutionary foreign minister to Brussels on Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton managed to ensure commitments from him that Europe's pre-revolutionary interests in the country - economic liberalisation and the prevention of irregular immigration from the continent - are to be maintained despite the change in government.

Ahmed Ounaies, a retired career diplomat, was effusive in his praise of the EU upon his first trip overseas since...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The new foreign minister praised the 'economic revolution' of the previous regime (Photo: US Army Africa)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections