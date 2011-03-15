EU to 'stress test' its nuclear energy plants

EU member states have agreed to a series of Europe-wide 'stress tests' on the region's nuclear power plants, EU energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger has said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of member state, industry and national regulatory officials in Brussels on Tuesday (15 March), hastily convened by the German commissioner following events in Japan.

"We want to organise a series of tests, very comprehensive tests throughout the Union ... We also want tests for our part...