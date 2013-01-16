Ad
Thirteen percent of German gold is in London (Photo: bankofengland.co.uk)

Germany to bring gold reserves back home

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

Germany, the world's second largest holder of gold reserves after the US, on Wednesday (16 January) decided to repatriate part of its gold bars stored in New York and all of those kept in Paris by 2020.

"The German Bundesbank from 2020 on will store half of the German gold reserves in its own vaults inside the country. The other half will stay with partner central banks in New York and London," the Bundesbank said in a press release.

