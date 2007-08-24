Gazprom to re-route controversial Baltic pipeline

The Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom is planning several re-routings of the controversial Baltic pipeline due to environmental and political concerns.

Changing the routes of the pipeline will cause a large increase of the total price of the project – known as the Nord Stream - by around €1bn to €12bn, according to officials, quoted by Associated Press.

The re-routing, adding about 8km to length of the pipeline, would involve the part of the pipeline that would have passed ...