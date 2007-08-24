Ad
euobserver
The Baltic pipeline project must be modified due to environmental and political concerns (Photo: Nord Stream)

Gazprom to re-route controversial Baltic pipeline

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

The Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom is planning several re-routings of the controversial Baltic pipeline due to environmental and political concerns.

Changing the routes of the pipeline will cause a large increase of the total price of the project – known as the Nord Stream - by around €1bn to €12bn, according to officials, quoted by Associated Press.

The re-routing, adding about 8km to length of the pipeline, would involve the part of the pipeline that would have passed ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The Baltic pipeline project must be modified due to environmental and political concerns (Photo: Nord Stream)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections