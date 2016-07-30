Ad
euobserver
French inquiry confirms: many diesel cars are much more polluting on the road than in the lab (Photo: Andrew Miller)

EU encouraged car industry to cheat, French report says

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

European national authorities “encouraged” car manufacturers to produce diesel cars that polluted more than EU limits allowed by insufficiently investigating emissions of cars on the road, a French committee concluded in a report published Friday (29 July).

The report said market surveillance of emissions of diesel vehicles, once sold, was “largely insufficient”.

“The absence or lack of transparency of surveillance testing and control by public authorities on emissions of vehicles...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateGreen Economy

Related articles

Dieselgate: How carmakers were allowed to bend the law
Efforts to clarify EU emissions cheating rules are floundering
French inquiry confirms: many diesel cars are much more polluting on the road than in the lab (Photo: Andrew Miller)

Tags

DieselgateGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections