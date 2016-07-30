EU encouraged car industry to cheat, French report says

European national authorities “encouraged” car manufacturers to produce diesel cars that polluted more than EU limits allowed by insufficiently investigating emissions of cars on the road, a French committee concluded in a report published Friday (29 July).
The report said market surveillance of emissions of diesel vehicles, once sold, was “largely insufficient”.
“The absence or lack of transparency of surveillance testing and control by public authorities on emissions of vehicles...
