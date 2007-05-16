Ad
euobserver
Brussels' three scenarios: cash from the EU's budget, national budgets or no Galileo (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU in u-turn on Galileo satellite funding

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Brussels has announced a u-turn on the funding of Europe's Galileo satellite navigation system, asking for full public coverage of the expenses after the chosen private investors failed to agree on financing the €4 billion, hugely-delayed project.

Pressed by some EU member states and members of the European Parliament to come up with an alternative solution, the European Commission adopted a report on Wednesday (16 May) which suggests that the EU should abandon the private-public scheme...

