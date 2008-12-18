Ad
euobserver
State aid rules are being loosened up for two years, competition commissioner Neelie Kroes has announced. (Photo: European Commission)

EU loosens state aid rules, feels pressure on budget deficits

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

The European Commission has given in to calls to loosen up rules on state aid in order to tackle looming economic recession, while some national governments are piling on the pressure for a similar amnesty on their widening budget deficits.

"These changes are justified given the exceptional economic conditions," competition commissioner Neelie Kroes told a press conference on Wednesday (17 December).

"But given that these are temporary circumstances, today's measures must also be ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
State aid rules are being loosened up for two years, competition commissioner Neelie Kroes has announced. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections