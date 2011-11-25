Italy sides with Germany against eurobonds

At Italy's first invitation for an audience before the Franco-German duo that powers European decision-making, Prime Minister Mario Monti made it clear that he backs the German position on eurobonds.

Meanwhile, little advanced at the meeting of the EU triumvirate, with Germany refusing to discuss whether the European Central Bank (ECB) should intervene more robustly to defend the eurozone.

"The commission made a lot of proposals yesterday about budget discipline and we largely agr...