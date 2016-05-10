Greece's creditors set out debt relief roadmap

As expected, eurozone finance ministers did not reach agreement during their meeting on Monday (9 May) on the Greek bailout programme to unblock a new tranche of aid.

But they came out of a Eurogroup meeting with an unexpected roadmap to combine the implementation of the programme, guarantees that Greek finances will improve, and the prospect of measures to ease the burden of the Greek debt.

This was the first time ministers and Greece's creditors - the European Commission, the E...