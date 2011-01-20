Ad
Europe's ETS system is the largest of its kind (Photo: DerGuy82)

Attacks force closure of EU's emissions trading system

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A series of cyber-attacks on national registries where carbon permits are stored has forced the closure of the EU's emissions trading system (ETS) for at least a week.

The European Commission posted the announcement on its website on Wednesday (19 January) after Czech Republic-based firm Blackstone Global Ventures said about €6.8 million of carbon allowances appeared to have disappeared.

Thefts on electronic registries in Austria, Greece, Poland and Estonia have also been report...

