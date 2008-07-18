Aviation industry attacks EU emissions plan that effects airlines worldwide

With airlines struggling to maintain their businesses in an era of skyrocketing fuel prices, the aviation industry has attacked European plans to include its carbon pollution in the emissions trading scheme.

The head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Giovanni Bisignani, in a speech on Wednesday (16 July) to an international conference on sustainable aviation in the UK said: "The airline industry is in crisis. With a fuel bill of US$190 billion [€120 billion] - one t...