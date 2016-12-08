EU targets Germany and UK for not fining VW's emissions fraud

The European Commission fulfilled an overdue promise on Thursday (8 December) by taking legal action against EU member states that have not done enough to deter or punish carmakers for cheating on emissions tests.

The commission has sent a so-called letter of formal notice to seven member states, which have two months to reply.

If the commission remains unsatisfied, it can continue in the infringement procedure, which could end up at the Court of Justice of the EU, and eventually ...