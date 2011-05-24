Why the eurozone needs an outsider to replace Strauss-Khan

The downfall of Dominique Strauss-Khan is a fall from grace of epic proportions: one week well-placed to become the next President of France and the next remanded in a New York jail facing sexual assault charges.
Regardless of his innocence or guilt, his career is over. As well as being a personal tragedy, this is a tragedy for the European left and the credibility of the IMF, whose image had been reformed under Mr Strauss-Khan's leadership. More importantly than that, it is a disaster ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
