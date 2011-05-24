Why the eurozone needs an outsider to replace Strauss-Khan

The downfall of Dominique Strauss-Khan is a fall from grace of epic proportions: one week well-placed to become the next President of France and the next remanded in a New York jail facing sexual assault charges.

Regardless of his innocence or guilt, his career is over. As well as being a personal tragedy, this is a tragedy for the European left and the credibility of the IMF, whose image had been reformed under Mr Strauss-Khan's leadership. More importantly than that, it is a disaster ...